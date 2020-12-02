Menu
Police have busted open an alleged illegal sex work syndicate in Central Queensland.
Police smash open alleged illegal sex work syndicate

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM
POLICE have busted open an alleged illegal sex work ring operating from motels in Mackay, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane.

A total of 25 people were arrested and charged with offences relating to the provision of unlawful prostitution following a two-year joint agency investigation.

The police sting, targeting an alleged syndicate profiting from illegal prostitution activities, was a collaboration between Crime and Intelligence Command's Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce and Major and Organised Crime Squad Regional detectives with help from the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force officers.

Detective Acting Inspector Brad Phelps from the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the investigation had resulted in senior members of the syndicate being apprehended.

"This was a significant outcome and we remain committed to working with agency partners to target those operating outside the law," Det Insp Phelps said.

"Illegal operators not only put the health and safety of their workers and customers at risk, they are profiting from illegal activity and we will continue to hold them to account."

A 65-year-old man and 57-year-old woman from Brisbane, who were arrested on November 29, were among those arrested.

Police will allege the pair were running an illegal prostitution syndicate operating from motels.

As part of the operation police seized in excess of $36,000.

They face four counts of carrying on the business of unlawful prostitution and will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court later this month.

