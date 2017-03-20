Police hear all the excuses as to why people speed

Highway Patrol officers sure hear some random excuses from speeding drivers.

WE have all heard some of the classic lines that drivers use when they are pulled over by police in an attempt to talk their way out of a speeding ticket.

So just imagine how many times highway patrol officers hear excuses while on patrol.

Traffic and Highway Patrol NSW have compiled a list of the best and most random responses given by drivers caught speeding in a residential zone (50kmh) in a country town on Sunday afternoon.

1. "I didn't see any kids near the road."

2. "It's pretty near the highway right?"

3: "I'm not from here." (NSW licence)

4: "I need a toilet." (Just sped past one)

5: "I wasn't thinking, I was confused, didn't know if I wanted to stop or not."

6: "I want a sandwich."

7: "She didn't tell me it was 50."

And the winner?

8: "I just had a Red Bull."

Other usual excuses from speeding drivers shared by traffic cops include: Misunderstanding the road rules, running late, rushing to pick up children, relationship woes, complete denial when caught, running late for a flight, needing to get to hospital fast, nature called, the good old 'had a bad day' explanation, I need my licence for my job and either dodgy speedometers, transmission or accelerators.

We are told drivers throwing on the water works doesn't work either, neither does a humourous response.

In the past, honesty would occasionally net a warning, but we are told those days are long gone.

Adding to the list of what not to say to a police officer came this reply from one online reader: "I saw an open road and decided to feed the beast."

"The turbo kicked in," said another reader.

"You're just revenue raising" is always a fav.

"You were speeding too, to catch up to me."

"Aren't you guys highway patrol... this is a residential street"

And possibly the worst response you can give to a police officer "what's your name, title and badge number" or the old one "Don't you know who I am."