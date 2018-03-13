Police shut down month-long forest blockade

A BLOCKADE set up by local environmentalists to prevent the logging of Gladstone State Forest has been dismantled.

A BLOCKADE set up by local environmentalists to prevent the logging of Gladstone State Forest has been dismantled. Contributed

A MONTH-LONG blockade at Gladstone State Forest near Bellingen has been dismantled after multiple police wagons arrived on the scene this morning.

The blockade, located at the Sunny Corner road access, had prevented large logging machinery gaining access to the forest for almost five weeks.

NSW Greens MP Dawn Walker today criticised Forestry Corporation of NSW's decision to bring in police in State Parliament today.

"This was a peaceful community response to an outdated and destructive Government approach to managing our precious forests" said Dawn Walker MP.

"The fact that vital koala habitat can be lawfully logged in this day and age is as stupid as it is outrageous.

"I congratulate the community for taking a stand to try and stop logging operations as the Government is clearly beholden to big logging interests.

"The Greens will be doing everything we can to make the need for Great Koala National Park an issue in the upcoming state election to be held in March next year" said Dawn Walker MP.

Forestry Corporation of NSW has been approached for comment.