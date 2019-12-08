Police shoot dead man in Tiaro

A man was shot dead by police this morning after officers were called to Tiaro last night following reports a man armed with a rifle was firing on vehicles and members of the public.

Preliminary information indicates police received reports from around 8.30pm that an armed man driving around the area.

Multiple police units for the man throughout the night and at 7am, police found him at a house in Glenbar Road, Tiaro.

It will be alleged the man fired at officers and was critically injured when police returned fire. The 40-year-old local man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner. That investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

No further information is available at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them (details below).