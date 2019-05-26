Police set upon, one choked in serious assault

All five members of the group are currently assisting detectives with inquiries.

All five members of the group are currently assisting detectives with inquiries.

UPDATE: A police officer was choked almost unconscious and two others were seriously assaulted in an incident at Mitchelton, in Brisbane's north overnight.

Two 29-year-old men, a 29-year old woman have been charged with two counts each of serious assault.

A 31-year-old female and 23-year-old man have also been charged with two counts each of serious assault.

The three men and two women will in appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

OVERNIGHT: A police officer was choked almost unconscious and two others were seriously assaulted in an incident at Mitchelton, in Brisbane's north overnight.

Three men and two women have been arrested following the assault where a 36-year-old female senior constable was choked to the point where she was nearly unconscious.

A 36-year-old male constable attempted to help the senior constable before also being attacked.

Police were called to the Brook Hotel in Osborne St where the group were asked to leave a nearby licensed premises. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Police say the incident happened after police were called to the Brook Hotel in Osborne St where the group were asked to leave a nearby licensed premises.

Upon getting out of their vehicle about midnight, the group allegedly became hostile towards the officers before attacking the female officer.

Police say several members of the group then assaulted the 36-year-old male constable as he went to assist the female officer before a man from the group allegedly choked the senior constable to almost unconscious.

Three men and two women have been arrested following the assault near the Brook Hotel at Mitchelton. Picture: Mark Cranitch



The officers called for assistance and as other police arrived it will be alleged a 25-year-old female constable was also attacked.

The three officers were taken to St Andrews Hospital for treatment however had non-life-threatening injuries.

All five members of the group are currently assisting detectives with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.