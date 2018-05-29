Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am. Picture: Stock
Police have set up a crime scene at Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am. Picture: Stock
News

Grisly construction site find

by Stephanie Bedo
29th May 2018 9:32 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been discovered at a multi-story construction site in Sydney's northwest this morning.

Police have set up a crime scene at the Gladesville site on Jordan Street after the body of the woman was found shortly before 7am.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command have started investigations and detectives will be canvassing the area this morning.

Police said it was not known if the death was suspicious, and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ryde Police or Crime Stoppers.

People can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

More to come.

crime editors picks nsw police

Top Stories

    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators have made their way to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

    • 29th May 2018 10:15 AM
    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking Fatal crash scene at Sandy Beach this morning.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    News Caterers and more will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

    Local Partners