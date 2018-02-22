Police seize stolen heavy machinery and call for info

CCTV footage released as police inquiries into vehicle thefts continue

HEAVY vehicles worth more than $350,000 including a fuel tanker, SES boat and Nissan Navara have been stolen.

NSW Police said officers are investigating a spate of heavy vehicle thefts on the Mid North Coast.

It set up Strike Force Krume to investigate the thefts and released CCTV footage as inquiries continue.

Heavy vehicles allegedly stolen seized by police from Mid North Coast. NSW Police

The vehicles were stolen between June and October 2017 during a series of break and enters at work sites.

Following inquiries, police found and seized a number of vehicles and other items allegedly stolen at a national park at Dondingalong, west of Kempsey on Wednesday, February 7.

Police released CCTV footage of a man they can believe can assist with inquiries.

Strike Force Krume was established by officers from Mid North Coast Police District after a number of heavy vehicles were stolen within the region. NSW Police

The man has a slim build and walks with a distinct limp.

If you have any information, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.