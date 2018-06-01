Police seize nearly $100,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash

NSW Police have seized up to $95,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash.

NSW Police have seized up to $95,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash.

POLICE have seized up to $95,000 worth of drugs, guns and cash after speaking with two men at a Kingscliff address.

About 8.30am yesterday, police from the Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad spoke with two men at Cudgen Headland, Kingscliff before they searched the men and allegedly found illegal drugs and cash.

Police then executed search warrants at properties in Coffs Harbour and Upper Orara where they allegedly found a hydroponic cannabis set-up, cocaine, cash, nine firearms and ammunition.

The illegal items are believed to be worth up to $95,000 in total.

NSW Police have seized up to $95,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash.

Two men were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where a 37-year-old man was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and supplying prohibited drugs.

Another 37-year-old man was charged with supplying cannabis, possessing cannabis and two charges of possessing a prohibited drug,

Both men were refused bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

NSW Police have seized up to $95,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash.

Northern Region Operations Manager, Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said the specially trained police had removed a "significant amount of drugs off our streets".

"Those who are intent on distributing illicit drugs, that affect the everyday lives of members of the community, will be identified and put before the courts," he said.

"Police are specially trained to identify and investigate these matters, and we ask members of the community for assistance. If you have any information about someone who is manufacturing or supplying drugs, contact Crime Stoppers."

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.