NT Police officers seized 289 litres of alcohol and drugs PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Crime

Almost 300L of grog seized by cops

by STAFF WRITERS
5th Jun 2018 8:10 AM

A ROADSIDE drug and alcohol screening has uncovered almost 300 litres of grog believed to be destined for dry communities.

Over 24 hours, NT police officers screened 38 vehicles and 124 passengers at the Adelaide River roadblock.

Northern Division acting Superintendent Stephen Martin said most of the 289 litres of alcohol seized and destroyed was believed to be destined for Lajamanu and Kalkaringi.

"It appears that some community members are prepared to conduct a 1700km round trip from Lajamanu to Darwin, specifically to purchase liquor to defeat liquor restrictions," he said.

A total of 143 grams of cannabis was also seized.

There were a number of arrests, drug and traffic infringements and notices to appear as a result of the operation.

"This is great work by police targeting the supply of illicit substances into liquor protected areas," acting Supt Martin said.

"We will continue to work to reduce the harmful impact that alcohol and drugs can have on the whole NT community."

The joint effort was planned in support of the Adelaide River Races.

