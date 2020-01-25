Police seize drugs, guns after two searches

Police seized drugs, guns and ammunitions at a property at Tyringham

Police seized drugs, guns and ammunitions at a property at Tyringham

LOCAL police have warned they will crack down on the illegal possession of firearms after two men were charged after drugs and a firearm were seized from a home on the state's North Coast.

On Friday, officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District served a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) on a 67-year-old man at a home in Tyringham, about 80km west of Coffs Harbour. The property was then searched by police resulting in the seizure of a prohibited rifle.

Just before 10am yesterday (Friday 24 January 2020), officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District returned to the Tyringham property and conducted a second FPO search.

During the search, police located ammunition and 204 cannabis plants. These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

Police seized drugs, guns and ammunitions at a property at Tyringham

Two men, aged 67 and 23, were arrested at the property and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 67-year-old man was charged with possess unregistered firearm-prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised firearm, not keep firearm safely-prohibited firearm, acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order, and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today, Saturday January 25.

The 23-year-old man was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of cultivate prohibited plant and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 16.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Acting Inspector Aaron van Schaik, praised the work of investigators.

"Our detectives intend to conduct regular FPO searches of premises and vehicles," Acting Insp van Schaik said.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone served with an FPO - you will be subject to ongoing police attention."