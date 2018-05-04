Police seize $500,000 worth of cannabis from property

Police said the cannabis seized has an estimated street value of $500,000.

A MAN has been arrested after police located a cannabis crop worth around $500,000 at a Coffs Harbour property.

Around 2.40pm yesterday, police executed a search warrant at the property on Bennetts Rd.

The officers seized 200 mature cannabis plants, 195 grams of cannabis seeds, two slingshots, ammunition and 5.370km of cannabis.

The man, 49, has been charged with supply cannabis, possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and possess ammunition without holding a licence/permit.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 28.