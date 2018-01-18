Menu
Police seek owners of stolen items

A number of phones are among precious items seized by police during search warrants over the past few months.
Jasmine Minhas
by

COFFS Clarence police are on the lookout for the owners of a number of precious items, phones and power tools following a spate of thefts around the Sawtell and Toormina areas.

Over the months police have conducted a number of search warrants and seized the stolen items.

A number have already been returned to their owners, however there are still some items that are yet to be returned.

To see images of the items, visit the Coffs-Clarence LAC Facebook page.

If members of the public have any information that may assist police contact Coffs Clarence Target Action Group on 66910799 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate
