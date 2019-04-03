Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
News

Police seek family linked to roadside tribute

3rd Apr 2019 5:17 PM

POLICE and Department of Transport and Main Roads staff are seeking the family connected with a roadside memorial in the Far North ahead of scheduled roadworks in the area.

The memorial is located on the Captain Cook Highway between Kewarra and Clifton beaches, about 250m south of the intersection with Rudder St, Clifton Beach.

Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.

Department of Transport and Main Roads staff noticed the small floral tribute at the base of a tree.

Staff would like to speak with the family or friends who maintain the memorial as it needs to be re-positioned to allow for proposed road improvements.

It's believed the memorial may have been placed as far back as the 1990s and not regularly attended to.

Anyone with inforamtion about the memorial is urged to contact Cairns Police via DCPCCairns@police.qld.gov.au or Cairns Communications for TMR via cairns.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or on 4045 7037.

captain cook highway

Top Stories

    Local mushroom poisonings prompt health warning

    premium_icon Local mushroom poisonings prompt health warning

    News Several residents in northern NSW have reportedly suffered from poisoning after eating wild mushrooms, as recent rains have seen the deadly fungi crop up.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Cowper candidates have their say on federal budget

    premium_icon Cowper candidates have their say on federal budget

    News Back in the black or signs of black clouds circling.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 4:16 PM
    Venue directors respond to noise, drug concerns

    premium_icon Venue directors respond to noise, drug concerns

    News New leaseholders say they have 'zero tolerance' for drugs at events.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 3:45 PM
    Getting those first time feels at Jetty Beach

    premium_icon Getting those first time feels at Jetty Beach

    News For many if was their first time in the ocean.