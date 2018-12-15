Menu
Queensland Police are seeking dashcam footage in relation to an alleged child abduction
Crime

Police seek dashcam video after alleged abduction

by Cloe Read
15th Dec 2018 6:57 AM

POLICE are calling for any dashcam footage related to the alleged abduction of a seven-year-old girl at North Lakes on Saturday, December 8.

Detectives are seeking footage of a 2007 white Mitsubishi Lancer between 8am and 4pm.

Police are interested in footage from North Lakes Boulevard, Anzac Avenue, Plantation Drive, Bergin Street, Prospect Street, Old Gympie Road, Dakabin, Bruce Highway (both north and south directions) between Deception Bay Road exit and Pumicestone Road exit and Pumicestone Road, Elimbah.

Members of the public who have relevant dashcam footage or information are urged to contact police.

child abduction dashcam north lakes

