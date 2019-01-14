Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

12-year-old boy arrested over alleged servo robbery

Tara Miko
by
14th Jan 2019 9:21 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

UPDATE: A boy has been arrested after allegedly holding up a Harristown service station this morning.

Police have taken a 12-year-old boy into custody after he was located near the corner shop by responding officers.

He is expected to be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justices Act.

Armed hold-up at 7-Eleven on corner of South St and Drayton Rd. Monday, 14th Jan, 2019.
Armed hold-up at 7-Eleven on corner of South St and Drayton Rd. Monday, 14th Jan, 2019. Nev Madsen

BREAKING: A Harristown service station has been held up in a brazen early morning robbery attempt.

Police are searching for a suspect in relation to the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven service station in Harristown.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 8am at the shop on the corner of South St and Drayton Rd.

Police and detectives remain at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks service station toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    premium_icon Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    News Temperatures will peak as the week progresses.

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:06 PM
    Elderly man assaulted at car park

    premium_icon Elderly man assaulted at car park

    News Police appeal for public assistance.

    Coffs' big return on bottle and can returns

    premium_icon Coffs' big return on bottle and can returns

    News Coffs Coast one of the locations leading the charge in returns

    The great divide in the bypass design

    premium_icon The great divide in the bypass design

    News Opinion: Extreme views on bypass reflect on this community.

    Local Partners