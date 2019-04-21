Police searching for two women after vicious attack

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for two women in their 20s in relation to a violent carjacking attempt on Friday.

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for two women in their 20s in relation to a violent carjacking attempt on Friday. TREVOR VEALE

COFFS Harbour Police are currently seeking information on two women who are behind an alleged assault in town on Friday.

At 2.30pm two women, believed to be in their 20s, attended an address in Coffs Harbour.

The two women allegedly knocked on the door of the house and asked to use the toilet. Once inside the pair also asked for some cigarettes from the 54-year-old female occupant.

After the pair had used to the toilet they remained in the unit for 10-15 minutes and asked the woman if she knew of anyone selling a cheap car, as they didn't have much money to buy one.

Soon after the pair requested a lift to the train station as they had no other way of getting there. The 54-year-old agreed to drive them.

During the trip to the station the two women demanded the 54-year-old to pull over and stop the car.

When the car was stopped on Ocean Parade the two women pulled the owner out of the driver's seat and attempted to steal the vehicle.

The owner had taken the keys from the ignition and refused to hand them over, so was repeatedly punched and kicked by the two women.

Nearby bystanders saw the unfolding situation and came over to assist the 54-year-old.

The two women then fled by foot towards the beach.

One of the women is described as having a large build with brown hair. The other is described as having a large build with curly blonde hair. Both women are believed to be in their 20s.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information relating to the incident.

Those with information can call the Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.