Motorbike hits 280km/h on street escaping police

A MOTORCYCLIST reached speeds of 280km/h on a suburban Palmerston road while attempting to evade police.

Just before 9am yesterday police attempted to pull over the green and black Kawasaki ZX10R motorbike travelling inbound on the Stuart Hwy.

Police said the biker initially slowed down before accelerating to speeds up to 280km/h through the Temple Tce intersection. Police did not pursue the motorcycle.

The rider was last seen wearing a lime green coloured shirt, black shorts, a green and black helmet with a gold coloured reflective visor.

Road Policing Command Senior Sergeant Angela Stringer said the biker's behaviour was "unacceptable".

"This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. I want to remind all motorists that road safety is everyone's responsibility and to drive so others survive," she said.

Any with information about the identity of the motorcyclist can call police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.