Woman’s bizarre act at intersection

An elderly woman and a toddler were run down at Glen Huntly. Picture: Victoria Police

The actions of a middle-aged driver who hit an elderly woman and a young girl as they crossed a busy street has left police puzzled.

The collision took place on February 20 at Glen Huntly Road and Booran Road in Glen Huntly, southeast of the Melbourne CBD.

CCTV footage of the incident, released today by Victoria Police, shows a 63-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl holding hands while crossing at the intersection.

The pair were struck by a black Toyota RAV 4 as they crossed the road.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road, approached the pair and told them she was going to call a doctor. But she returned to her car and drove off.

The elderly victim, from Elsternwick, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. The young girl suffered bruising and trauma.

Police released the footage today in the hope the driver comes forward or any witnesses to the incident contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.