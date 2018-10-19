Menu
POLICE have seized ammunition but are still searching for the weapon that inflicted the gunshot wound which killed a Coffs Coast man yesterday.
Frank Redward
News

Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Oct 2018 3:30 PM
POLICE have seized ammunition but are still searching for the weapon that inflicted the gunshot wound which killed a Coffs Coast man yesterday.

Acting Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said at this stage police were unsure of what type of gun was used in the shooting that took place at Dundurrabin, located near Dorrigo.

Police have also seized three cars as part of their investigations.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The bizarre incident saw police flagged down by a woman driving a ute around 2.30pm yesterday, where they discovered the deceased man in the back of the vehicle.

He had been shot in the torso.

The 37-year-old female driver was arrested but was released late last night.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

