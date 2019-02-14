Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning. FILE
Crime

Police search for three boys after service station attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Feb 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for three boys after they attacked a man in a brazen robbery at a service station overnight.

It is believed the man was pumping up the tyres on his push bike at the United service station about 3.10am on Boundary St when the boys approached him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boys had punched the man in the face before stealing his wallet and the push bike.

She said follow-up inquiries were being made today and the boys had not been located after the incident.

The man was treated at Bundaberg Hospital as a result of his injuries, but it is believed an ambulance was not required.

assault police hunt queensland police service united service station
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Koala park could bring $300m into Coffs

    premium_icon Koala park could bring $300m into Coffs

    News CONCEPT plans to construct horse riding and bushwalking trails as part of the ambitious Great Koala National Park proposal will be unveiled this weekend.

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    Slow progress on new regulatory system for mobility scooters

    premium_icon Slow progress on new regulatory system for mobility scooters

    News Whether it's in the lunch room or online it's a hot topic.

    Charities see the worst of society

    premium_icon Charities see the worst of society

    News What's the got the Coffs Coast talking?