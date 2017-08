Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a male and female pictured in a CCTV still over an alleged stealing offence.

Police are seeking to identify this male. Facebook

Officers from the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command said the pictured persons may be able to assist with enquiries regarding the alleged theft which took place at a store on the Pacific Hwy in Coffs Harbour on Sunday, August 13.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.