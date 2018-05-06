BREAKING: Police search for missing Gladstone crew member

SEARCH UNDERWAY: A water police vessel is heading to the area (file photo).

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a crew member of a Gladstone charter boat who went missing in the early hours of this morning.

The man is believed to have gone overboard near Swain Reefs, 200km north east of Yeppoon.

He was last seen aboard the 23-metre charter vessel around 2am, two hours before crew raised the alarm with authorities after they could not find the man on board.

Two fixed-wing aircraft are now searching the area and a water police vessel is en route.

The area is too far out for rescue helicopters to reach without refuelling.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing man.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.