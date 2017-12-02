Police search for man after alleged child approach

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man involved to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

POLICE are appealing for information following reports a man approached children at Coffs Harbour overnight.

According to police, four children aged between two and nine were playing on McLean Street Oval at around 7.30pm last night when they were approached by a man who had been jogging around the oval.

It is alleged the man then picked up the two-year-old girl and jogged with her before the child's sister yelled at him and he put her down.

He then fled the scene.

The man is described as of Indian Sub-continental or Asian appearance, 40-50 years old, 170-180cm tall with a thin build and short dark hair.

