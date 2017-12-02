Menu
Login
News

Police search for man after alleged child approach

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man involved to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man involved to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Alistair Brightman
Jasmine Minhas
by

POLICE are appealing for information following reports a man approached children at Coffs Harbour overnight.

According to police, four children aged between two and nine were playing on McLean Street Oval at around 7.30pm last night when they were approached by a man who had been jogging around the oval.

It is alleged the man then picked up the two-year-old girl and jogged with her before the child's sister yelled at him and he put her down.

He then fled the scene.

The man is described as of Indian Sub-continental or Asian appearance, 40-50 years old, 170-180cm tall with a thin build and short dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man involved to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  child approach coffs clarence police coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate
Man charged over Halfway Creek drug find

Man charged over Halfway Creek drug find

Accused to face court after police seize drugs with estimated street value of $200k

'Primal, completely illogical' reaction as mate stabbed dead

Jurors heard Mr Gathercole took his friend's dog for a walk before the fatal incident. (FILE PHOTO)

Impact of booze on mate's mindset crucial, defence lawyer says

Thief steals playtime from children

IN THE PIT: Possums' Den director Trish and young Lucy are hoping for a water pump

Preschool staff devastated to lose money fundraised for water pump.

New evidence draws links in Bowraville murder cases

RETRIAL: Colleen Walker, 16, Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 and Evelyn Greenup, 4, all disappeared within a period of five months in the early 1990s.

Court hears one man may have been behind children's deaths.

Local Partners