Police search for KFC customer after violent attack on staff

A KFC staff member was assaulted by a customer on Easter Sunday.

POLICE are is search of a man who, in a fit of rage, punched and threatened a KFC staff member with a knife after he was told a particular food item he wanted to order was not available.

Coffs-Clarence Police Inspector Kingley Chapman said just before 8pm on Easter Sunday, the male who had entered the Pacific Hwy store at Park Beach Plaza attempted to place his order and, when told it wasn't available, lost his temper before damaging a menu sign and abusing staff.

The staff then refused him service and asked him to leave.

Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene by foot.

Soon after 8pm, a 21-male staff member finished his shift and walked outside the fast-food outlet when he was confronted by the same male.

The male then began punching the staff member.

An onlooker then came to the staff member's aid, however the male offender then pulled out a small knife and threatened both people.

The offender then fled the scene on foot.

Police were contacted and commenced a search for the offender, but as of this morning he has not been identified or located.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene following the attack.

Staff have since provided police with CCTV footage to help identify the offender.

The 21-year-old staff member was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene with minor injuries. He did not require hospitalisation.

Police have described the offender as caucasian in appearance, around 190cm tall, aged around 18-25 with a thing build. and was wearing black pants, a long-sleeve top and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.