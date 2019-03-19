Menu
As part of their inquiries, detectives would like to speak to a man and a woman who might be able to assist them.
News

Police search for duo after mugging on highway

19th Mar 2019 9:45 AM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man was threatened with a knife and mugged while walking along the Pacific Hwy.

The man, 19, was walking south along the highway at Coffs Harbour last night when he was approached by an unknown man at around 8pm, near Bailey Ave.

Police have been told the man threatened him with a knife, before stealing his backpack containing cash, a mobile phone and car keys.

The unknown man fled in a vehicle with a woman.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

As part of their inquiries, detectives would like to speak to a man and a woman who might be able to assist them.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, of thin build, with dark hair and a dark hooded top.

The woman is described as having a dark complexion, of medium to solid build, with dark hair and a white patterned shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

