Police search for clues in Toormina child approach case

30th Jul 2017 6:00 PM

POLICE are appealing for information following a child approach in Toormina.

Just after 8am on Friday, a 12-year-old boy was walking along Cavanba Rd when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man tried to speak to the boy, and when the boy ignored the man, he got in his car and began to drive away.

The man then conducted a u-turn and stopped beside the boy twice more, asking him if he wanted a lift to school.

The boy refused the offer and the unknown man left the area.

Police were alerted to the incident and started inquiries.

Police would like to speak to a man described as being of Caucasian appearance who was driving a maroon Holden station wagon which is described as having damage to the driver's door and yellow number plates.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle should contact police.

Meanwhile, the incident has again prompted police to encourage parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children, including;

  • Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are at all times.
  • Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people.
  • Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police.
  • Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust.
  • Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop.
  • If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared.
  • If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Topics:  child approach coffs clarence local area command nsw police toormina

