Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.
Crime

Police search for Banora bottle-o thieves

Rick Koenig
by
11th Sep 2018 4:13 PM

DO you know these people?

Two women who allegedly stole alcohol from a Banora Point bottle shop are wanted by police.

Police said they received a report in August that a number of items had been stolen from the store.

As inquiries continue, police have released the following images of two females they believe may be able to assist.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Anyone with information or that can identify the women is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

banora point banora theft bottle shop theft tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    New development in William Tyrrell mystery

    New development in William Tyrrell mystery

    Crime ON the fourth anniversary of William Tyrrell’s disappearance, police have referred his presumed abduction to the coroner.

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:23 AM
    Dick's pitch to support regional tourism operators

    premium_icon Dick's pitch to support regional tourism operators

    Business DICK Smith is making a stand on behalf of mum and dad moteliers

    Dedicated officer wants answers for grieving family

    premium_icon Dedicated officer wants answers for grieving family

    Crime Detective sergeant Ian Corcoran will appear on A Current Affair.

    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    Police appeal for information on missing teen

    News Aleah Stuart attends school in Coffs Harbour.

    Local Partners