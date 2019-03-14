Alleged bikie used ‘strays’ to sell drugs

Darren Rodney Rose (left) leaves Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Tim Smith, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Darren Rodney Rose (left) leaves Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Tim Smith, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

A SOUTHPORT man connected to a Hells Angels drug syndicate used the term "strays" to sell drugs, police allege.

However, Darren Rodney Rose claims he was actually talking about women.

The 47-year-old fronted Southport Magistrates Court yesterday charged with a number of offences, including drug trafficking and drug possession.

Police arrested him last June, alleging he dealing drugs such as ice, MDMA, cocaine and cannabis.

The court was told they tapped his phone after fingerprints and DNA were found at a drug raid at a property connected to the Hells Angels just north of Caboolture in 2017.

Darren Rodney Rose leaves Southport Courthouse with his lawyer Troy Smith, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Detective Senior Constable Shane Roberts said police bugged Rose's phone and intercepted a large volume of calls between October 2017 and June last year.

They raided Rose's Southport home in June and allegedly found ice, MDA and cannabis.

Police allege Rose went to great lengths to conceal his talk of drugs over the phone, including the use of code.

"Jungle juice" meant GHB or fantasy, "hydro" or "green beers" meant cannabis and "nose beers" meant cocaine, the court was told.

Rose was yesterday committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court of Queensland for eight charges including trafficking dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

During one of the phone calls, Rose asked an acquaintance if he needed him to bring anything, the court was told. "Not unless you pick up some strays," was the reply.

Det Sen Const Roberts said "strays" was taken to mean drugs.

Defence barrister Marty Longhurst asked: "What I am going to suggest that 'strays' is a common term for picking up women."

Det Sen Const Roberts said he had never used "strays" in relation to women.

He admitted he had also never heard the term "strays" used in relation to drugs in any other trafficking matter he had worked on.

The man allegedly used several code words for drugs.

Det Sen Const Roberts said Rose also used the words "game", "pong" and "ping pong" a lot.

"That was reference to the terms that the defendant was holding meth amphetamines," he said.

Mr Longhurst said only two intercepts were completed after phone calls and messages referenced "ping pong".

During one intercept police found nothing on the person, the court was told.

It is alleged that in the second intercept police found an empty clip seal bag with ice residue inside and two used syringes.

Rose "respectfully declined" to enter a plea to the charges.

The matter will go to trial in the Supreme Court in Brisbane in the coming months.