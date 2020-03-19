Menu
Police were left 'rolling in spit' after a drunken man hurled abuse and 'violently resisted' arrest at popular pub on Saturday night.
Crime

Police ‘rolling in spit’ after goon-fuelled frenzy

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
19th Mar 2020 6:56 PM
A LOGAN man has left security and police "rolling in spit" after he was violently ejected from a popular Redlands pub last Saturday night.

Park Ridge resident Piip Pylkas Piipari, 33, pleaded guilty in Cleveland Magistrates Court today to public nuisance and obstructing police in a licensed premise, and wilfully damaging police property. No convictions were recorded.

The court heard Piipari arrived at the Wellington Point Hotel about half an hour before the March 14 incident.

While he didn't drink at the hotel, his drunken behaviour became of "increasing concern" to security guards and he was asked by them to step outside after he tried to jump onstage where a band was playing.

Piip Pylkas Piipari, 33, pleaded guilty to public nuisance, obstructing police and wilfully damaging police property after he went on a drunken spitting rampage on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
Outside, Piipari hurled abuse at the security guards, at one point spitting on one of their arms.

It drew the attention of a passing police cruiser. When officers asked his name, he responded, "What's my name? My name is suck my d***," the court heard.

Piipari "violently resisted" when he was arrested, and the court heard police were left "rolling in spit", as was the holding cell he was taken to, where he continued to spit on the cell walls and security camera, leading to a lengthy disinfection.

Piipari told the court he had drunk three litres of a four-litre cask of "goon" (cask wine) before attending the Wellington Point Hotel and was going through a rough patch.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta told him to act his age.

"This is something I'd expect of someone in their late-teens or early-twenties," she told the court.

Piipari was placed on probation for 12 months and banned from the Wellington Point Hotel for two years.

Originally published as Police 'rolling in spit' after goon-fuelled frenzy

