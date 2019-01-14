Police reveal how man preyed on toddler in public toilet

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a public toilet at Coolum on January 4.

POLICE have released new information about the sexual assault of a toddler in a Sunshine Coast public toilet block.

Sunshine Coast detectives said the four-year-old girl was with family and friends at Tickle Park, Coolum, on Friday, January 4 when she wandered away from the group.

She entered a nearby unisex toilet block when a man entered the toilet and indecently assaulted the child.

The girl returned to her family and friends and later told her parents about the incident.

It is believed that the incident may have occurred sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm at a toilet block at the Coolum Surf Club end of Tickle Park.

The man may have had white or light coloured hair and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police are appealing for anyone who noticed anything or anyone suspicious, or anything out of the ordinary in Tickle Park or the local area that afternoon to contact them.

Police would also like to speak to any motorists who drove past Tickle Park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 4, and who may have dash cam vision.

The child was medically assessed but did not require medical treatment.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.