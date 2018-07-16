Menu
Wanted man Brodie Dalzell.
Police renew appeal to locate wanted man

Jasmine Minhas
16th Jul 2018 3:00 PM

POLICE have renewed an appeal to locate 25-year-old Brodie Dalzell who is wanted for several serious offences.

It is believed the 25-year-old, who is considered to be dangerous, has since shaved off his beard since the initial appeal last week.

He is known to frequent the Coffs Harbour, Toormina, Grafton and Kempsey areas.

Community members are advised not to approach the man but instead call Triple 0.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

