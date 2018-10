The 62-year-old died at the scene after crashing into a parked car

The 62-year-old died at the scene after crashing into a parked car Caitlan Charles

POLICE have released the name of the motorcyclist that was killed on the Pacific Highway, Ulmarra earlier this month.

On Friday, October 12, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, north of Ulmarra at approximately 9:30am after a motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police confirmed with The Daily Examiner that 62-year-old Paul Schwager from Arcadia Vale NSW died at the scene.