Police release image of man wanted for child approach

Anyone with information on this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jasmine Minhas
by

NSW Police have released a computer-generated image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries into a child approach at Coffs Harbour.

Around 7.45pm on Wednesday a man allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl who was walking her dog on Polwarth Dr and proceeded to follow her down the street, trying to initiate contact with the girl.

The girl managed to escape to man and told her parents about the incident.

Coffs/Clarence police have now commenced an investigation and wish to speak with a man described as being Caucasian with a tanned complexion, aged between 20 and 30, fit build, shot brown hair with a beard and had a high-pitched and scratchy voice.

He was wearing a black cap, sunglasses with yellow reflective lenses, a red singlet shirt, black shorts and black shoes with orange soles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  child approach coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour nsw police

Coffs Coast Advocate
