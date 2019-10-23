Menu
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in regards to an armed robbery at Urunga last year.
News

Police release CCTV in hunt for armed robber

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Oct 2019 9:30 AM
POLICE have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an armed robbery that took place on the Mid North Coast last year.

Coffs/Clarence detectives have set up Strike Force Tubular to investigate the incident which saw a man break into a restaurant on Bowra St, Urunga, and threaten a 61-year-old man and 58-year-old woman with a carving knife.

He demanded cash but left the scene empty-handed, and was last seen heading south down a nearby laneway.

A crime scene was established.

As their inquiries continue, strike force detectives have released an image of a man described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with a thin build and his face covered by a black hooded jumper.

He was last seen wearing the black hooded jumper with long dark pants, and was carrying a long, silver bladed carving knife.

Anyone with information which may assist investigators is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

