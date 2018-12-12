Police release CCTV footage of attempted break-in

Potential thieves attempt to break into Coffs home: Two individuals can be seen attempting to enter a home in the Jetty area early Monday morning.

POLICE have released CCTV footage on social media depicting two individuals attempting to break into a property in the Jetty area, warning residents to keep their doors locked this holiday season.

Wearing hoodies covering their faces, the potential thieves can be seen sneaking around the home early Monday morning.

"This is why we say that you need to lock up your house, even when you are at home," Coffs-Clarence Police wrote on Facebook.

"Don't let the Christmas Grinch ruin your holiday period, stay safe and lock up."

Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the Jetty area early Monday morning are urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 079, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.