Police reinforcements brought in to hammer down crime

NEW UNIT: Coffs Harbour MP Adnrew Fraser, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner for Regional Field Operations Gary Worboys and Acting Superintendent Joanne Reid announce five constables and a sergeant will be tasked to Coffs Harbour to target mid-level crimes such as drug supply and firearm offences. Trevor Veale

A SPECIALISED police unit will be tasked to Coffs Harbour to disrupt drug supply across northern NSW.

Today NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Regional Field Operations Gary Worboys joined Acting Superintendent Joanne Reid and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser to announce five constables and a sergeant will be stationed in Coffs, joining the 194 officers across the Coffs - Clarence Local Area Command.

Commissioner Mick Fuller said the Region Enforcement Squad will impact mid-level crime such as ice dealers.

"It's long overdue the country has the same resources as its city neighbours," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Region enforcement squads are about targeting the criminals that are driving crime in rural areas. The officers will be equipped with cover assets worth tens of thousands of dollars and trained to work on targets across towns and boarders."

The unit will investigate, disrupt and prevent crimes such as drug dealing, property crime and firearm offences.

Deputy Commissioner Worboys said the highly-trained unit will take pressure off front-line officers and allow them to focus on other areas of crime.

Acting Supt Reid said about half of police call outs were domestic violence related.

Mr Fraser said it was hoped the unit, who would be deployed before Christmas, would have a "huge influence on the crime communities".

While the Northern RES will be based in Coffs, it has the capacity to work throughout major hubs and smaller towns across NSW.