Police won't rule out shark attack on missing fisherman

The search continued for the missing fisherman at first light. Scenes from Mudjimba Beach. Drones were finally deployed to assist in the search.

SUNSHINE Coast Police say a shark "could certainly" have taken the missing fisherman last seen at Mudjimba yesterday.

Authorities have been searching for more than 24 hours between Old Woman Island and Twin Waters for Mooloolaba man Luke Howard, 35, who has been missing since 1pm yesterday.

He was fishing on a jetski with a mate when it malfunctioned and started taking on water.

"The latest version we have is that the jetski began taking on water and the missing person got off to check why," Senior Constable Mark Vickers said.

"He became unstable and they proceeded back towards Mooloolaba. But he indicated he became tired.

"Then once back ashore he discovered his mate was missing.

"We believed he had removed his lifejacket when he checked under the ski."

Senior Constable Mark Vickers admitted police had "no idea" what happened during Luke's swim to shore, but added "it is certainly possible a shark is involved".

"We know he was on the ski, then was off it. A medical condition could have been at play."

Sunshine Coast Water Police senior constable Mark Muddiman says varying reports made it impossible to locate where Mr Howard was last seen.

"All we know is that he was somewhere between Mudjimba Island, and the Twin Waters lifeguard tower," Snr con Muddiman said.

"Where exactly he became unstuck is unsure. One report said they went to Mooloolaba, but he could have done a dogleg."

Water Police could not have asked for better conditions for a rescue mission.

"Conditions are near perfect, one of the better days, there is no rocks offshore just at the island," he said.

"We have seen a fair bit of marine life. Dolphins, turtles, fish schools, but no sharks. I dare say they will be around though.

"We will keep doing what we are doing and hope for a good result.

"But the longer it goes on it's not looking good."

Snr Sgt Vickers said despite favourable conditions, the mission was now more likely a recovery than a rescue.

"The conditions have been very good in terms of visibility and on the surface. You expect to have a result straight away in the good conditions considering our resources," he said.

"It is not likely he will be found but we will keep searching until all hope is lost."