Police re-appeal for information to help find missing woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Adele Morrison, 78, was last seen leaving her home in Port Macquarie about 6am on Tuesday, March 16, to travel to Gloucester.

Police are re-appealing for information to help find a woman missing from the NSW Mid North Coast as they issue SMS geo-targeting alerts and expand their area of interest.

Adele Morrison, aged 78, was last seen leaving her home in Port Macquarie about 6am on Tuesday, March 16.

While it is believed Ms Morrison left home to travel to Gloucester, She is known to frequent Maclean as well as Nabiac, Berrico and Barrington Tops areas.

Family members reported her missing to Mid North Coast police on Wednesday March 17, and officers commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Investigations have revealed the woman attended a shopping centre at Gloucester about 10.45am on Tuesday, March 16.

Her movements after this remain unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Police and family continue to hold serious concerns for Adele’s welfare due to her age and current weather conditions in the area.

It is also out of character for Adele not to have made contact with family members.

Adele is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 150cm to 160cm tall, with a medium build, grey hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to have been travelling in a red 2017 Toyota Corolla with NSW registration plates DSN 47R.