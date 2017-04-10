26°
Police pursuit end of the road for crime spree

Caitlan Charles
| 10th Apr 2017 8:03 AM
Alistair Brightman

UPDATE, MONDAY: A man and woman arrested following an alleged carjacking on the Pacific Highway will face Grafton Local Court today on a string of charges relating to a number of separate incidents at Evans Head, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

The 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the alleged carjacking at Mororo and 23-year-old woman nearby on Mororo Road following a police pursuit of a black Toyota Rav 4 with Queensland number plates as it travelled north along the Pacific Highway at Clarenza on Friday afternoon.

Police will allege the vehicle failed to stop and a number of pursuits were initiated through James Creek and Chatsworth Island, before a second set of road spikes were deployed at Mororo and the vehicle stopped.

The driver and two passengers allegedly fled on foot, before all three occupants approached a white van in the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Mororo.

One of the occupants of the Rav 4 allegedly produced a replica firearm and attempted to carjack the van. Police attended and arrested one of the occupants, a 34-year-old man.

The remaining two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenage boy, were stopped on Mororo Road and all three were taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with two counts of larceny, two counts of shoplifting, and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

The woman was charged with two counts of larceny, break and enter house, and use offensive weapon in company.

Both were refused bail at Grafton Local Court on Saturday to reappear today.

The boy was released pending further inquiries by police.

The stealing offences allegedly relate to incidents on Sunday, April 2 this year at a bottleshop on Woodburn St, Evans Head and a sporting store on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

The break and enter allegedly occurred at a home on Sumatra Place, Port Macquarie on Thursday, April 6.

ORIGINAL STORY, SATURDAY: Police are appealing for a victim of an alleged attempted carjacking which occurred on Friday afternoon near Grafton to come forward as inquiries continue.

About 4.30pm on Friday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attempted to stop a black Toyota Rav 4 with Queensland number plates as it travelled north along the Pacific Highway, Clarenza.

Police will allege the vehicle failed to stop and a number of pursuits were initiated through James Creek and Chatsworth Island, before a second set of road spikes were deployed at Mororo and the vehicle stopped.

The driver and two passengers allegedly fled on foot, before all three occupants approached a white van in the southbound lane of the Pacific Highway, Mororo.

One of the occupants of the Rav 4 allegedly produced a replica firearm and attempted to carjack the van.

Police attended and arrested one of the occupants, a 34-year-old man.

The remaining two people, a 23-year-old woman and a 15-year-old teenage boy, were stopped on Mororo Road and all three were taken to Grafton Police Station.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  carjacking crime spree grafton court

