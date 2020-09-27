Police probe potential role in crash as mum fights for life

Police will examine whether they played any role in a horror crash which left a young mum fighting for life and 10 other people in hospital.

Tamika Wever, 24, had just been at the pub in Edgeworth, near Newcastle, and was on her way home with her fiancee Dylan and friends in a maxi-taxi when the crash happened just after 1am Saturday.

A Holden Commodore packed with teens allegedly ran a red light before colliding with the taxi.

Tamika Wever was thrown from the vehicle in the horror crash and is now fighting for life.

Friends paid tribute to the mother-of-three on social media today.

Harrowing audio from the emergency ambulance call revealed the mother of three young boys suffered serious injuries when she was flung from the vehicle.

The 17-year-old alleged driver of the Commodore is facing 15 charges, including running a red light.

A police crew had just passed the Commodore and, due to the manner of driving, conducted a U-turn to follow the vehicle. Police have begun a "critical incident" investigation to examine all circumstances surrounding the crash.

Ms Wever's Family friend Angie Smalley, who described her as a "loving, kind (and) fun soul", has set up a GoFundMe page for the young family.

"Suffering severe brain injuries Tamika is fighting for her life …. she is in critical condition with injuries that horrendous I have been told not to expect to recognise my gorgeous friend's face when I go to see her," Ms Smalley wrote.

Tamika’s fiance Dylan was also severely injured in the crash.

"Tamika is a young amazing mum, always putting her babies first, always smiling, she is funny with an absolute gentle soul that did not deserve this today."

"Dylan, a hard working, loving fiance to Tamika was also injured in the accident and in hospital.

"Which means their three sons are being loved and looked after by their family members, not knowing why their mummy and daddy are not coming home to them and haven't been home for days."

NSW Ambulance said 11 people were taken to John Hunter Hospital.

That included two teenage girls aged just 14 and a 17-year-old boy, who was among five in the Holden, and six people from the taxi. Most of their injuries were minor.

The teenage driver of the Holden was due to face Children's Court today.

Originally published as Police probe potential role in crash as mum fights for life