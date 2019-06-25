Police probe fatal horror crash causes

POLICE are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in a horror crash that claimed the life of Jeremy McPherson in the early hours of Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who was travelling alone, died at the scene after his car crashed into a pole in Percy St, West End about 3.40am.

Townsville Police Acting Inspector Katie Turner said the car smashed into the pole, causing it to split.

"The scene was quite ­horrific; there was extensive damage to the vehicle," she said.

"A witness did attempt to assist him but unfortunately he died at the scene of the crash.

"At this point we are not able to officially comment on the causes of the crash but we will be including in our investigation possible causes of speed and alcohol," she said.

The teenager's friends formed a makeshift memorial at the site of the crash on Sunday. Friends told the Bulletin they had been drinking with Mr McPherson at a birthday party earlier in the night.

Police are unable to rule out alcohol as a factor.

Forensic Crash Unit Constable Brendan Pownall said Mr McPherson was travelling from the city.

"Everything is still under investigation," he said.

19-year-old Jeremy McPherson died in a car crash in West End.

A social media post made by crash victim Jeremy McPherson's friend Douglas Abdul-Rahman after his death.

Douglas Abdul-Rahman graduated from Ignatius Park College alongside Mr ­McPherson in 2018 and was among those who posted ­online about the sudden loss of their friend.

"This just goes to show that a life can be taken in the blink of an eye, always look out for your mates and don't let them drink and drive," Mr Abdul-Rahman said.

"We have all lost a brother and I have no words to ­express how upset I am, feel free to message me whenever any of yous (sic) need a lift.

"Rest in peace my brother, I will forever cherish and look back to the 8 years of my ­primary and high school that I got to spend with you and your family."

Insp Turner said there had now been six fatal crashes on Townsville roads this year.