Two in custody after baby girl's body found on beach

Two people have been taken into custody after an unidentified baby girl's body was discovered at Surfers Paradise beach on Queensland's Gold Coast in the early hours of this morning.

A crime scene has been set up on the popular beach after emergency services descended on the beach about 12.30am.

It is understood a person walking along the beach made the heartbreaking discovery, less than a kilometre from where Schoolies were celebrating.

Police at the scene of an infant found dead on a Gold Coast beach at Surfers Paradise.

Emergency workers were called to an unresponsive infant at Staghorn Avenue, the Esplanade.

They performed CPR but were unable to revive the baby. A crime scene has been set up and detectives are working to identify the infant and the cause of her death.

Pictures emerging from the scene show police officers and forensic experts examining the body under a gazebo.

7 News reports that the person who made the discovery this morning is not a school leaver.

Police have not revealed how old the baby girl is and any further details about the discovery at this time.

The Gold Coast is busy with school leavers celebrating schoolies week.

A total of 13188 teenagers made their way to the first night of the annual end-of-year event and 22,000 graduates are expected to visit the popular holiday spot this week.

Attempted murder charge in Brisbane

Police have charged a man after an alleged altercation occurred in which a man sustained serious stab wounds in Annerley yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the two men, who are known to each other, became involved in the altercation outside an Ipswich Road boarding house at around 3pm.

A 33-year-old Annerley man received a wound to the stomach and neck and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a stable condition

Police located a man in Norman Street a short time later and took him into custody.

A 26-year-old Annerley man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.