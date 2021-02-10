Menu
Police are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was found unresponsive in the back of a divisional van.
News

Police probe death of man in custody

by Aneeka Simonis
10th Feb 2021 4:52 PM
A homicide investigation is under way after a man died in police custody.

The 30-year-old Keilor Downs man came to police attention after threatening self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy about 12pm last Friday.

After being released from hospital, the man was taken into police custody over a number of outstanding warrants.

Police said he was later found unresponsive in the rear of a divisional van when it arrived at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street in the CBD.

The man was taken to hospital and died on February 8.

Police informed the public of his death on Wednesday and confirmed it would be investigated by homicide squad detectives.

"Officers from Professional Standard Command, as standard practice, will have oversight of the investigation as the incident occurred while the man was in police custody," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

