Bowraville murders: Police plea ‘not believed’ to be linked

UNSOLVED: Protesters rally for justice in Sydney in 2018 for the families of the three children murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

THE NSW Police Force has responded to claims of systemic indifference and disrespect for Aboriginal families.

The claims, made by Greens MP David Shoebridge, stem from a recent plea for information from the Bowraville community to assist police in their investigations into historic sexual assaults in the mid 1990s in the Wollongong area.

The NSW Police Force says the Wollongong investigation is 'not believed to be' related to the deaths of Colleen Walker-Craig, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux almost three decades ago, and that a police training package has been developed based specifically on the Bowraville investigation.

Wollongong investigation

In August 2019, detectives from Wollongong Police District relaunched an investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed by a man between 1991 and 1997.

Police believe a man sexually assaulted a girl, who was known to him, on an ongoing basis between February 1991 and January 1997, when she was aged between eight and 14.

The matter was reported to police in January 1997 and an investigation commenced, however no charges were laid at the time.

Wollongong Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth said fresh lines of inquiry have sparked a re-appeal into the historical incidents.

"We believe there may be people living in the Bowraville area who may have information that could prove vital to this investigation, and we want to hear from those people."

Greens MP David Shoebridge . Adam Yip/ The Australian

Mr Shoebridge has been tireless in his campaign for legal reform to help bring justice to the families and friends of the three children murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago.

He says the recent media plea was another show of disrespect for the long-suffering families and, to make matters worse, it comes before the NSW Government has addressed the most recent Parliamentary inquiry into the murders.

Links to Bowraville

The NSW Police Force was contacted for comment in relation to the recent claims by Mr Shoebridge.

"This investigation is not believed to be related to the deaths of Colleen Walker-Craig, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux. This was specifically mentioned by police at the press conference," a police spokesperson said.

"As part of the ongoing inquiries into historical sexual assaults, police used the media to inform the community about the investigation and appeal for their assistance - which is common practice for these types of cases."

Jasmin Speedy and Ronella Jerome (right) after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal in September 2018, ruled that a man should not be retried for the murders of two children in Bowraville in the early 1990s, or tried for the first time over the murder of third. John Feder/The Australian.

The spokesperson said the NSW Police Force is committed to fostering strong and cohesive partnerships with Aboriginal communities and key agencies.

"Guided by the Aboriginal Strategic Direction 2018-2023, the NSW Police Force has taken a number of steps to reinforce this partnership; including establishing Police Aboriginal Consultative Committees, supporting Crime Prevention Grants for the development of community development programs, and developing a compelling new training package for police drawing on lessons from the Bowraville murder investigation."