UPDATE: Police locate teen missing from Coffs Harbour

UPDATE 8:50am: Coffs Coast teen Ebony Dyer has been located safe and well.

Following inquiries by officers from Coffs Clarence Police, the girl was located early this morning in Grafton.

Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

EARLIER: Police issued a public plea for information following the report of a missing teenager from Coffs Harbour.

Ebony Dyer, aged 15, was last seen in Boambee East about 10.45pm on Tuesday November 24 and while she made contact over the phone the next day Ebony has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were notified and commenced investigations into her whereabouts.

Despite an extensive ongoing search Ebony has not been located.

Due to her young age and medical condition, police and family have concerns for her welfare. It is believed Ebony may be travelling in a silver Ford sedan, NSW registration plate CE 67 HO.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of thin build, with blond hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about Ebony Dyer's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au . Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.