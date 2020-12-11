Police plea after teen violently assaulted at beach party

Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty has issued a warning to Coffs Coast parents after a teen was violently assaulted at a local beach.

POLICE have issued a warning to Coffs Coast parents after a 15-year-old boy was violently attacked by a group of male youths at a late night beach party.

A second teen was forced to flee into the ocean and swim through the surf to avoid being assaulted.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at Korora.

“We’re encouraging people to know where their kids are,” Coffs/Clarence Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said.

“Our inquiries found that the parents believed the children were at home, in one case that their child was at a friend’s place.”

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for assault injuries, as well as abrasions he sustained when he was forced onto a cliff top area.

Det Insp Flaherty said police had become concerned over an increase in youth reported at local beaches during the night.

“With the days getting hotter people have been out and about at beaches particular in the Sawtell area, and also Korora.

“These violent altercations involving youth – I must say these are 14 to 16-year-olds on the beaches – could have dire consequences, particularly if people are forced around some of the cliff top areas and into the water at night.”

Det Insp Flaherty said detectives are investigating the incident and local police will be patrolling the Sawtell and Korora beach areas and moving people on.