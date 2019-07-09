Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief

Anyone who may have information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police.

RURAL crime officers are appealing to the public for information following the suspected theft of a quarter horse from a local property.

The 10-year-old red-roan gelding is believed to have gone missing from the property on Camp Creek Rd, Lowanna, between June 20-21.

It's described as being 15.1 hands high with a blaze and white sock on his near-side (left) hind leg.

Anyone who may have information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6642 0222.

The Rural Crime Prevention team are also investigating the shooting and skinning of a five-year-old bison on a Bucca property on June 15.

The owner of the bison is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.