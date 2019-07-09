Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief
RURAL crime officers are appealing to the public for information following the suspected theft of a quarter horse from a local property.
The 10-year-old red-roan gelding is believed to have gone missing from the property on Camp Creek Rd, Lowanna, between June 20-21.
It's described as being 15.1 hands high with a blaze and white sock on his near-side (left) hind leg.
Anyone who may have information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact the Coffs/Clarence Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6642 0222.
The Rural Crime Prevention team are also investigating the shooting and skinning of a five-year-old bison on a Bucca property on June 15.
The owner of the bison is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.