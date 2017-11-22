Police on the hunt for man wanted for thefts

Have you seen this man?

POLICE are on the search for a Nambucca man wanted for a string of thefts.

Jerara Lewis Knox, 29, is wanted for a total of 10 outstanding warrants in Nambucca Heads including the theft offences, as well as resisting police in the execution of their duty and for revoking parole conditions.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, around 180cm tall, and has a thin build and black hair.

He is known to frequent Nambucca Heads.

Anyone who sees Mr Knox is advised not to approach him, but to contact Nambucca Heads Police Station on (02) 6598 5399 or call Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers.