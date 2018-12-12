Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colin Dale Simpson, aged 22, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants relating to revocation of parole.
Colin Dale Simpson, aged 22, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants relating to revocation of parole. Facebook
News

Police on search for wanted man

12th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Colin Dale Simpson, aged 22, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants relating to revocation of parole.

Colin is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of medium build, about 170cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have information he frequents the Coffs Coast, Nambucca Valley and Kempsey areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs clarence police district nsw police wanted
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Making way for bypass construction

    Making way for bypass construction

    News Approval has been granted for the demolition of a number of buildings on Englands Road to make way for the Coffs Harbour bypass.

    • 12th Dec 2018 8:51 AM
    NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    premium_icon NSW school’s formal awards labelled ‘sexist, racist’

    Education Parents at a NSW high school complain about a series of “awards”.

    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    premium_icon Arrawarra suspension part of new driving on beaches plan

    News A new draft driving on beaches policy will go on public exhibition.

    Local Partners