Police on search for wanted man

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Colin Dale Simpson, aged 22, is wanted by virtue of outstanding warrants relating to revocation of parole.

Colin is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of medium build, about 170cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have information he frequents the Coffs Coast, Nambucca Valley and Kempsey areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.