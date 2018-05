Noel Andrew 'Bobby' Gibson is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

POLICE from the Coffs Clarence Police District are appealing to the public for assistance to locate a man wanted over an alleged stealing offence.

Noel Andrew 'Bobby' Gibson is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is known to frequent the Grafton, South Grafton and Maclean areas.

Members of the public are advised not to approach the 37-year-old man., but should call police by calling Triple Zero.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.